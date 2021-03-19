                                                                                                                         
March 19 2021 12:15 pm

Schumer: New York colleges getting $2.6B in COVID relief

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

College graduation debts and money. (QuinceCreative / 254 images / Pixabay)

WASHINGTON (WTEN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a breakdown of funds from the American Rescue Plan that are going to colleges and universities in New York. Public, private, and proprietary institutions of higher education stand to receive roughly $2.6 billion, Schumer said.

“As New York’s colleges, universities, and students face over a year of unprecedented hurdles, they do so at a steep cost that it is our responsibility to address and overcome. In prioritizing the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, New York’s higher education institutions have ripped massive holes in their budgets and are now facing down financial devastation—and we simply can’t let that happen,” Sen. Schumer said.

According to Schumer, proprietary schools will use their awards to provide financial aid grants. Public and nonprofit schools, on the other hand, will use half of their funding for emergency financial aid grants to help students get back to class safely. They’ll support basic student needs like housing, food, and healthcare.

For those public and nonprofit schools, the other half supports student support activities and institutional costs like payroll, lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance education, and faculty and staff training.

Check out an estimated breakdown of grant totals by region, followed by the specific Capital Region institutions receiving funding:

RegionGrant totals
Capital Region$152,442,000
Southern Tier$161,998,000
Western New York$204,258,000
Hudson Valley$219,696,000
Rochester-Finger Lakes$163,842,000
Central New York$116,562,000
Mohawk Valley$68,764,000
North Country$64,991,000
Long Island$257,676,000
New York City$1,207,644,000
Total$2,617,873,000

Albany County

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences $2,360,000
Albany Law School $334,000
Albany Medical College $563,000
Albany Schoharie Schenectady Saratoga BOCES Practic $1,127,000
College of Saint Rose $9,263,000
Excelsior College $2,726,000
Maria College $2,393,000
Mildred Elley $1,067,000
New School Center for Media $29,000
St. Peter’s Hospital College of Nursing $302,000
State University of New York at Albany $44,087,000
Siena College $6,853,000

Columbia County

Columbia-Greene Community College  $3,203,000

Dutchess County

Bard College $5,227,000
Culinary Institute of America $7,909,000
Dutchess BOCES School of Practical Nursing $748,000
Dutchess Community College $12,767,000
Marist College $9,219,000
Unification  Theological  Seminary $52,000
Vassar College $4,871,000

Fulton County

SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College $5,268,000

Herkimer County

SUNY Office of to Herkimer County Community College $5,264,000
Herkimer County BOCES Practical Nursing Program $342,000

Rensselaer County

Hudson Valley Community College $18,480,000
Rensselaer  Polytechnic  Institute $13,563,000
Russell Sage College $4,895,000
Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing $343,000

Saratoga County

Skidmore College $4,152,000
SUNY Empire State College $14,170,000

Schenectady County

Ellis Medicine, The Belanger School of Nursing $202,000
Schenectady County Community College $9,173,000
Union College $3,033,000
Modern Welding School $47,000

Schoharie County

SUNY College of Agriculture & Technology at Cobleskil $7,583,000

Ulster County

Yeshiva of Ocean $98,000
Ulster County BOCES School of Practical Nursing $214,000
SUNY New Paltz $18,954,000
SUNY Ulster $5,170,000

Warren County

Word of Life Bible Institute $1,503,000
Adirondack Community College  $8,532,000

Washington County

Washington Saratoga Warren Hamilton Essex BOCES $42,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss