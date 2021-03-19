Schumer: New York colleges getting $2.6B in COVID relief

WASHINGTON (WTEN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a breakdown of funds from the American Rescue Plan that are going to colleges and universities in New York. Public, private, and proprietary institutions of higher education stand to receive roughly $2.6 billion, Schumer said.
“As New York’s colleges, universities, and students face over a year of unprecedented hurdles, they do so at a steep cost that it is our responsibility to address and overcome. In prioritizing the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, New York’s higher education institutions have ripped massive holes in their budgets and are now facing down financial devastation—and we simply can’t let that happen,” Sen. Schumer said.
According to Schumer, proprietary schools will use their awards to provide financial aid grants. Public and nonprofit schools, on the other hand, will use half of their funding for emergency financial aid grants to help students get back to class safely. They’ll support basic student needs like housing, food, and healthcare.
For those public and nonprofit schools, the other half supports student support activities and institutional costs like payroll, lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance education, and faculty and staff training.
Check out an estimated breakdown of grant totals by region, followed by the specific Capital Region institutions receiving funding:
|Region
|Grant totals
|Capital Region
|$152,442,000
|Southern Tier
|$161,998,000
|Western New York
|$204,258,000
|Hudson Valley
|$219,696,000
|Rochester-Finger Lakes
|$163,842,000
|Central New York
|$116,562,000
|Mohawk Valley
|$68,764,000
|North Country
|$64,991,000
|Long Island
|$257,676,000
|New York City
|$1,207,644,000
|Total
|$2,617,873,000
Albany County
|Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
|$2,360,000
|Albany Law School
|$334,000
|Albany Medical College
|$563,000
|Albany Schoharie Schenectady Saratoga BOCES Practic
|$1,127,000
|College of Saint Rose
|$9,263,000
|Excelsior College
|$2,726,000
|Maria College
|$2,393,000
|Mildred Elley
|$1,067,000
|New School Center for Media
|$29,000
|St. Peter’s Hospital College of Nursing
|$302,000
|State University of New York at Albany
|$44,087,000
|Siena College
|$6,853,000
Columbia County
|Columbia-Greene Community College
|$3,203,000
Dutchess County
|Bard College
|$5,227,000
|Culinary Institute of America
|$7,909,000
|Dutchess BOCES School of Practical Nursing
|$748,000
|Dutchess Community College
|$12,767,000
|Marist College
|$9,219,000
|Unification Theological Seminary
|$52,000
|Vassar College
|$4,871,000
Fulton County
|SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College
|$5,268,000
Herkimer County
|SUNY Office of to Herkimer County Community College
|$5,264,000
|Herkimer County BOCES Practical Nursing Program
|$342,000
Rensselaer County
|Hudson Valley Community College
|$18,480,000
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|$13,563,000
|Russell Sage College
|$4,895,000
|Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing
|$343,000
Saratoga County
|Skidmore College
|$4,152,000
|SUNY Empire State College
|$14,170,000
Schenectady County
|Ellis Medicine, The Belanger School of Nursing
|$202,000
|Schenectady County Community College
|$9,173,000
|Union College
|$3,033,000
|Modern Welding School
|$47,000
Schoharie County
|SUNY College of Agriculture & Technology at Cobleskil
|$7,583,000
Ulster County
|Yeshiva of Ocean
|$98,000
|Ulster County BOCES School of Practical Nursing
|$214,000
|SUNY New Paltz
|$18,954,000
|SUNY Ulster
|$5,170,000
Warren County
|Word of Life Bible Institute
|$1,503,000
|Adirondack Community College
|$8,532,000
Washington County
|Washington Saratoga Warren Hamilton Essex BOCES
|$42,000