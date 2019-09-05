Schumer in Rochester to address local teacher shortage

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters after the budget package just passed in the Senate to permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all of its obligations and would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer was in Rochester Thursday to discuss a teacher shortage in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

Schumer’s office says the shortage restricts schools and impedes access to quality education. In response, Schumer says he will launch a “major two-pronged plan” to boost teacher recruitment in Monroe County.

The Senator’s office says recent reports indicate that currently New York state has roughly 8,600 fewer teachers than it did five years ago, with Rochester-area colleges experiencing a 40% drop in students enrolled as education majors over the past decade.

To counter those declines, Schumer says he will urge Congress to expediently consider and pass the What You Can Do For Your Country Act, which would fortify the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF), incentivizing young professionals and college graduates to enter the field of education by forgiving their student loan debt in return for serving as a public school teacher.