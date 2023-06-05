Congratulations to Stephanie Bukuru for receiving the award by the Rochester Education Foundation (News 8 WROC/Daniel Finkelstein)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A student of the School of the Arts was honored Friday with the Musical Instrument Award by the Rochester Education Foundation.

Eighth-grader Stephanie Bukuru received the award, which recognizes students in the Eastman Community Music School Pathways Program, which is a part of the Eastman School of Music.

Stephanie was recognized by Payton Dziekan, her teacher at the School of the Arts. She was chosen for her hard work and skills.

“It is not often I come across students who possess Stephanie’s innate musicality,” said Dziekan. “Through my experience as both a private lesson instructor and public-school music educator, students like Stephanie are few and far between.”

The Rochester Education Foundation is a non-profit organization aimed at providing resources to support local students.