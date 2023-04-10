ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rush-Henrietta Central School District welcomed the new superintendent Dr. Barbara Mullen this week.

Dr. Mullen will visit all 10 Rush-Henrietta schools next week to meet with staff and students.

Previous positions held by Dr. Mullen, according to Rush-Henrietta CSD, include serving as the Assistant Superintendent of the Office of Student Services for Cambridge Public Schools in Massachusetts. Dr. Mullen’s responsibilities included overseeing a $70 million operating budget and 520 employees.

“I plan to spend the first several weeks on the job holding formal and informal listening sessions, meeting with key stakeholders, and getting to know the students. That work starts immediately. As I visit every school in our district, I will meet with administrators, educators, students, and families,” Dr. Mullen said. “As a child of two educators, I know how important it is not only to connect and listen to teachers but also to the kids counting on our school district to set them up for success in and out of the classroom. In my work, I will stay focused on the district’s priorities of equity and inclusion, safety and wellness, and student learning.”

Dr. Mullen says her background also involves working with and advocating for all students. She is said to be experienced in special education and focuses on fighting for students who often don’t have a voice.

“I am incredibly excited to officially welcome Superintendent Mullen into our community,” said Rush-Henrietta Board of Education President Diane McBride. “Dr. Mullen’s proven track record of success and her commitment to immersing herself in our community makes me confident that Rush-Henrietta’s future is very bright.”

Dr. Mullen is regarded as a turnaround specialist for her work in Providence, Rhode Island, and Houston, Texas.

In Providence, Dr. Mullen led a turnaround team that secured $20 million in federal funding to support the district’s work in improving student outcomes. According to the Rush-Henrietta Central School District, as the Special Education Lead for the Houston ISD turnaround in 2016-2017, she oversaw the implementation of the district’s strategic vision for inclusion support across 275 schools. Dr. Mullen’s work resulted in academic gains and improved IEP fulfillment across the district.

Dr. Mullen will take the oath of office during the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.