ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is looking to inspire the next generation of musicians by holding its annual intermediate education concerts for local students in grades four through six.

Nearly 70 schools in the Greater Rochester Area are expected to attend the shows at Kodak Hall this week. RPO says the concert series is one of the ways the orchestra is celebrating “Music in our Schools month.”

Bryce Davis, RPO’s director of institutional partnerships, hopes to inspire kids to pick up a new hobby that provides benefits.

“Students involved in music have much better academic outcomes, from test scores to attendance, to their GPA,” Davis said. “It also provides a ton of great life skills like cooperation, teamwork, perseverance, discipline.”

RPO also has many education programs to inspire local youth looking for a music career. More information about these programs can be found on the orchestra’s website.