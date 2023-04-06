ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As spring break for Rochester City School students draws to an end, the learning opportunities continue.

A group of RCSD students spent Thursday with members of the Rochester Police Department as part of an internship program.

The students got a glimpse at some of the daily duties of a police officer — focusing on careers in community engagement, recruitment and technical services.

Those who took part say the event not only prepares them for the future, but also gives them a new perspective.

“I think this is very important because I feel like I’m safe in my city now,” RCSD Student Ramon Rubio said. “I used to think I can’t mess with cops. You know, my whole family don’t like the cops. You know, I can’t do that but now I’ve got that point of view and what they do and how they help us.”

At the end of the internship, students were connected to the District’s Career and Technical Education Department.

Students were also asked to report on what they experienced and how the program could be improved for future participants.