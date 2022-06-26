MOBILE, AL. (WROC) — Officials from Distinguished Young Women announced Mary Cotter, a teenager from Rochester, won a received a scholastics award during a preliminary competition at the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on Saturday.

Cotter, a graduate of Allendale Columbia School, began preparing for the scholarship competition after a selection process began in her home state. She will attend the University of Virginia in the fall.

Officials said the $1,000 cash scholarship was presented to five of the 50 state representatives who received the highest scores based on their high school academic record and test scores.

The competition was held at the Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Alabama. Officials said Thursday was the first night of the preliminary competition and Friday was the second night of the preliminary competition.

Distinguished Young Women is a program that aims to empower young women by providing over one billion dollars in scholarship opportunities. More information about the organization can be found on their website.