ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local students and parents joined members of the New York Charter Schools Association on East Main Street to rally for education equity on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers of the rally said New York schools fail to properly educate Black, Hispanic, and poor students.

Advocates for the cause call this a crisis that needs to be addressed and adding that, while there is work to be done by schools, the community needs to contribute effort.

“I’m glad to say that I work for the type of institution and organization that will step out and meet them in the community,” said Cam Lewis, UPrep Charter School’s Chief Operating Officer. “Because that’s where there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. “

Lewis also said that school safety is another issue that leads to the overall problem.