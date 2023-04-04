ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester students will be leaving Tuesday morning during spring break to tour Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the United States.

RCSD said that students from Northeast College Preparatory High School will be heading to Atlanta, Georgia to visit these colleges and institutions — Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Clark Atlanta University. The district says that this is an all-expenses paid trip.

While visiting these schools, students will also tour historic civil rights locations around Atlanta and will visit an Atlanta Hawks game.

Some of the students told News 8 that their family members never went to college, and this would make them first-generation college students in their families. One student who has family members in college shares her excitement for the brand-new experience.

“I’m kind of scared about the plane ride, but overall, I feel like it’s going to be a good experience for me because I’ve always wanted to go to an HBCU,” said 11th-grade student Arianna Walter.

Kirstin Pryor, an assistant principal at Northeast College Preparatory High School and a chaperone for the trip, shares why she believes this experience will be important for the students.

“School should be a place that expands horizons and I think realizing that the world is bigger than our school and community is really important,” Pryor said. “Not saying that getting out of Rochester is the goal, but being able to see a bigger world, see different perspectives, different ways of interacting, and bring that back to your community.”

The district said that there are students from eight other local high schools visiting historically black colleges and universities in many cities and states — these include Baltimore, Mayland, Delaware, Virginia, and Washington.