ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District extends the school lottery deadline to January 12.

Back in October, the RCSD School Board announced that they would be closing 11 of their schools with a plan to reopen five and offered a special redistricting lottery for students who would be affected by the change. The families that plan on participating in the special lottery need to know which school zone they live in before completing the online application.

This was all done as part of the “Invest in Tomorrow” plan which includes middle schools that will be focused on preparing students for high school, promoting physical fitness, sportsmanship, personal growth, and more. To bring this vision to life, a new grade structure for elementary and high schools will be introduced.

