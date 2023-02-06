ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students from Rochester Prep Charter School are showing off what they learned during their partnership with RIT at their Senior Capstone Showcase.

Over the course of this school year, 15 Rochester Prep students were paired with faculty mentors at RIT to get hands on experience in different fields to prepare for college success.

Students had the opportunity to learn about public policy, chemical engineering, life sciences, and issues facing women in science.

Chaunte Russell, a senior at Rochester Prep, shares how an experience like this sets them up for what to expect in college.

“I did it last year, I came back this year because I loved it so much,” Russell said. “I really enjoy all of the faculty and students and just in general. It opened my eyes to a lot of different topics and environments that I normally wouldn’t go in.”

Russell says she has plans to become a creative director, and wants to work in the arts — whether that’s film, modeling and fashion, or dance.