Rochester participates in World Read Aloud Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community leaders gathered on Wednesday to celebrate World Read Aloud Day.

Students at School 33 enjoyed readings from Superintendent Terry Dade, News 8 WROC’s own Maureen McGuire, officers form the Rochester Police Department and more.

“We really want to encourage all children to be reading at a very young age so they are equipped with the skills as they move forward in now only their education, but as adults in our community,” Principal Mary Munoz said.

Close to 150 people volunteered for the event. This is the eighth year that the school has participated in World Read Aloud Day.