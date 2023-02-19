Animation Career Review ranked RIT as the second-best game design university in New York state and fifth-best in the nation. (Photo courtesy of RIT)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has been ranked once again as one of the top game design universities in the nation.

RIT was named number five on the Animation Career Review list of the Top 50 Game Design Schools and Collages in the United States, and number two in New York state.

The 2023 annual rankings administered by online resource Animation Career Review considered more than 150 colleges with game design programs.

According to RIT, students can also develop and commodify games with the university’s MAGIC Center, which is a nonprofit research and development laboratory and for-profit production studio assists in efforts to bring digital media creations up to marketplace standards and commercialization.

RIT was also named number three in game design master’s degree programs, number four bachelor’s degree programs, number four private school in the nation, and number three game design school on the East Coast by the Animation Career Review.