RCSD layoff proposal reduced ahead of school board meeting vote

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester City School District board vote scheduled for tonight will decide the fate of the district’s staffing reduction plan.

That plan, due to a potential budget deficit of more than $60 million, calls for significant job cuts in the district — including more than 150 teachers, 32 non-teaching employees, 22 paraprofessionals and 12 administrators.

However, just before the board meeting was scheduled to take place, RCSD officials announced that the district allocated enough resources to reduce the layoffs to 109 total postions. RCSD Chief Communications Officer Carlos Garcia says the district was able to find other saves to help save the jobs.

At this point, Garcia says the district is working on which positions will be cut and where they will come from.

In advance of Thursday’s board meeting, district teachers, parents, students, and community members are rallying in an effort to save those jobs.

Earlier this week, RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade met with leaders from the Rochester Teachers Association to discuss ways that could lessen or eliminate mid year layoffs.

However, Dade has since said that concessions with the teachers union are “highly unlikely” to come before the board meeting deadline.

Tonight’s protest is not the first. In recent weeks, RCSD students have demonstrated several times to voice their opposition to the staff reduction plan, as have teachers.

Even Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders expressed his support for the RCSD students fighting for their teachers’ jobs.

However, despite the public protests, it appears the board is likely to approve the layoffs. In a statement to News 8, RCSD school board member said last week, in part:

“We have no choice at this point. This is very difficult, but it is a decision that the board has to make.”

While the clock is ticking, there still is technically time for the RTA and RCSD to come to terms before the layoffs are official.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.