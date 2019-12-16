Another week, another round of RCSD students protesting teacher cuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re just days away from a scheduled vote that could end up costing more than 150 Rochester City School District teachers their jobs.

Negotiations started last week between the teacher’s union and the city school board to try to work out a deal.

The negotiations between the Rochester City School District and the teacher’s union are continuing today, while students take a stand to support their teachers.

Take a look at how many of them were out early this morning, before school even started. It’s because more than 150 of Rochester city school district teachers may be let go in light of a cost-cutting plan that the RCSD will vote on later this week.

Students from East High School in #roc are preparing to march to @RCSDNYS offices in protest of recent proposed teacher cuts. They plan at stopping at SOTA and school 58 along the way to gather other students @News_8 pic.twitter.com/d4EkxD7odH — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) December 16, 2019

This is how the district is dealing with a $60 million budget deficit it announced back in September.

We reached out to teacher’s union president Adam Urbanski for an update, but he hasn’t gotten back to us yet. School Board president Van White couldn’t speak with us on camera today, but he tells us that they’re still negotiating.

The board is meeting will be at 5:30p today. We’re told Superintendent Terry Dade will address the board.