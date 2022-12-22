ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District Board of Education announced Thursday that Dr. Carmine Peluso has been named the new superintendent of the district.

The announcement was made at an emergency board meeting earlier Thursday.

Peluso was named acting superintendent back in August of this year after his predecessor Lesli Myers-Small stepped down.

“I entered the interim role with a desire to bring stability and calm during a tumultuous time in our District. I have experienced several changes in leadership and know the impact it has on every level of the organization,” Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso said. “My goal since coming to this District has been to effect positive change and increase educational opportunities for all students. I love this District and am inspired by the commitment and support our team gives to students, families, and one another.”

News 8 interviewed Peluso back in September when he first took the role as acting superintendent.

During the meeting, Dr. Peluso discussed his three key initiatives — which are a new contract with the Rochester Teachers Association, approval of the school site selection for the $475M Facilities Modernization Project, as well as a comprehensive campaign for student recruitment and enrollment.

