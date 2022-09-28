ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Academy Charter School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the unveiling of a new space for their students.

The school opened the doors to students, parents, and faculty to its new elementary school location after two years of planning and preparation, school officials said.

The ceremony also revealed the amenities students will have access to, such as new classrooms, a gymnasium, and a playground. Officials also said their high school students will see expansions to their gymnasium and science lab.

Mehmet Demirtas, the CEO of Rochester Academy Charter School, said this expansion is what the students of the school deserve.

“Buildings become meaningful when students are provided with a warm, welcoming environment in which they thrive, and reach their fullest potentials,” Demirtas said. “Our mission is to provide the whole child for the rapidly changing world, by cultivating the knowledge, critical thinking skills, and good character to succeed in college, or their career of choice.”

Prior to the move and expansion, the elementary school was housed in the Bishop Kearney High School building for three years.