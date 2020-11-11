ROC the Future releases report card

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ROC the Future, which focuses on bettering the lives of children, gave an update on the impact of the pandemic.

It was part of the organization’s annual “State of Our Children Report Card.” It shows the percentage of students who are getting encouragement at school dropped more than 60%.

Despite the setback of the pandemic, high school graduation rates for the 2018-2019 school year are at 63%.

“We can find the research and data that supports children and share it in ways that enhance the learning experiences of all children as a community,” Dr. Dr. Shaun Nelms, East High School Superintendent said. “We will be better moving forward.”

The graduation rates are the same among Black and Latino students. ROC the future says four high schools had 80% graduation rates.