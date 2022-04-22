ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roberts Wesleyan College brought back their first large-scale Interprofessional Education Simulation Training since before the pandemic.

Students got to see what working in an emergency room looks and feels like. Everything is all roleplay; patients are actors, injuries use fake blood and sounds of an ER play over a speaker.

“The pandemic definitely put a hold on it, but we’re excited to be back again,” said Deanna Bird, a senior nursing major.

Organizers say staging something like this takes about six months. The experience is for students across the board: nursing, social work and criminal justice to name a few.

“I had a patient who was in an accident, had chest pain we know he had a STEMI, he ended up losing his pulse and we ran a code,” said Bird.

The school also collaborates with Mercy Flight for a patient in need of trauma care.

Had a blast exploring ⁦@MercyFlightCNY⁩ mobile clinical simulation today!



It’s all part of ⁦@RobertsWesleyan⁩

emergency room simulation for students — the first full scale simulation since 2019.



More tonight. ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/2iDxz4S75U — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) April 22, 2022

When students walk in, they’re assigned a patient with the help of ‘providers’ — also known as professors involved in the roleplay.

Robert Dorman, is one of those professors.

He says having something like this after a two-year hiatus, is so important for students.

“From our simulation mannequins, we have several real actors that are made up with bruising and moulage etc,” Dorman said.

While it can feel stressful, Dorman believes students take comfort in knowing they won’t be graded. It’s all about the experience: making mistakes and learning how to work with other departments.

Glen Grana, is a criminal justice professor and retired police officer whose students are working on the investigative portion.

“I always tell my kids, if I blindfolded you, walked you into the bed, took the blindfold off, you would think you were in a real hospital,” Grana said. “There’s a lot of dynamics, witness interviews, hostile interviews,” he said.

“It’s basically about 45 minutes of controlled chaos,” Dorman said.

Controlled chaos that suits people like Deanna. She’s working to make a career out this.

“I like the high energy, you don’t know what you’re going to get,” she said. “Taking the story putting it all together to better the patient.”

After graduation Deanna plans on starting work in an emergency department, at Strong Memorial Hospital.