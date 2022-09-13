ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roberts Wesleyan alumni may want to get new apparel, as their alma mater has switched from a college to a university. Roberts Wesleyan President Deana L. Porterfield announced the transition Tuesday, effective immediately.

Following a definition revision from the New York State Board of Regents, Roberts Wesleyan was among many institutions across the state to make the transition. The newfound university had petitioned to elevate its status, and representatives point to the ” The endorsement co successful petition to elevate the college to university status, signifies the culmination of decades of strategic program development and reflects the vision of the future of the institution.”

The new qualification of “university” requires an institution to have: “registered undergraduate and graduate curricula in the liberal arts and sciences, including graduate programs registered in at least three of the following discipline areas: agriculture, biological sciences, business, education, engineering, fine arts, health professions, humanities, physical sciences and social sciences.”

Roberts Wesleyan was able to identify 26 masters and two doctoral programs that qualified them, representatives with the university said.

“Today we are excited by the new opportunities and recognition that come with university status,” President Deana L. Porterfield said. “Now we move forward with more flexible options to serve our students; with focused vision, and with courageous optimism in meeting and engaging the challenges of higher education in today’s world.”

The Christian institution has undergone several transitions since its inception as a seminary over 150 years ago. In its current iteration, the “Christ-centered” higher education institution serves about 1,700 students, offering over 90 undergraduate, graduate, and adult-degree completion programs. Additionally, the university offers two doctoral programs in clinical/school psychology and occupational therapy.