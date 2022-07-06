ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roberts Wesleyan College is set to launch a new program for adult and non-traditional students this fall, the college announced Wednesday.

The program is a Bachelors of Science in Business Marketing designed for students who already have either an associates degree or 60 transferrable credits (about two years) from an unfinished bachelors degree.

To accommodate adult schedules, the program is inherently hybrid, with a mix of virtual and in-person classes. It can be finished in 12 to 24 months, with full and part time options.

“Students will earn several certificates throughout the program as tangible proof of their hard skills,” Meg Hartman, director of degree completion programs and assistant professor of marketing at Roberts Wesleyan College said. “They will learn how to set goals and KPIs, [key performance indicators] build marketing plans and campaigns, identify correct tools for use in those plans and learn how to research, measure, analyze and make recommendations for future plans.”

The program is meant to focus on holistic learning, and offers an entirely exam-free curriculum, while offering industry certifications throughout the course of the program.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, with enrollment currently open.

Roberts Wesleyan College is a private Christian liberal arts college of less than 2,000 students located in Rochester.

