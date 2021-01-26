RIT ranks for best online programs in the country

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Institute of Technology was recognized for offering some of the best online programs in the nation.

RIT:

RIT also ranked on the list for “Best Online Bachelor’s Programs” and “Best Online Business Programs,” for non-MBA graduate programs offered by Saunders College of Business.

The rankings are based on data collected from the nation’s colleges and universities, which are then weighted by certain criteria, including engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, student excellence, and student services and technologies. Altogether, 1,641 online degree programs were assessed — an all-time high.