RIT acquires former Radisson hotel near campus for future student housing property

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Institute of Technology officials announced Monday its acquisition of a hotel adjacent to the university’s campus that will become a student housing property.

The former Radisson Hotel at the corner of Jefferson Road and Lomb Memorial Drive will offer 171 bedrooms, conference room spaces, an indoor pool, kitchen and dining area, plus more amenities, officials say.

“We are excited about this piece of property and the future that it can hold for us at RIT,” said Howard Ward, associate vice president of Student Auxiliary Services, in a press release. “We have visions of this being a gorgeous location for people to live, eat, and bring guests. We are grateful to the previous owners for donating this generous gift to the university.”

Ward said that in the long-term, RIT plans to renovate the entire facility and use it for housing students and university guests.

The former hotel was still operating and hosting guests until it was transferred to RIT, so the university is making short-term changes so that they can house students there if needed this fall. In order to promote physical distancing and help prevent the spread of coronavirus, only two students will be allowed to room together in residence halls, which has created need for additional rooms, officials say.

RIT officials say the kitchen, dining area, and pool will not be available for use immediately, and if students are housed at the former hotel, they will be able to have food delivered from the main campus.