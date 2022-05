ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters across the region headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on 2022-2023 school district budgets and proposals. Here are the results, updated as they become available:

Albion Central School District Budget — Passed — 406/98 Bus Purchase — Passed — 427/72 Hoag Library — Passed — 380/124 Capital Improvement Reserve — Passed — 394/106 Board of Education Candidates: Wayne Wadhams — Yes Ocie Bennett, Jr. — Yes Kevin Doherty — No



Alexander Central School District Budget — Passed — 83/44 Bus Purchases — Passed — 92/35 Equipment Capital Reserve Fund — 97/31 Capital Reserve Fund — Passed — 86/38 School Bus Reserve Fund — Passed — 85/39



Batavia City School District Budget — Passed — 301/108



Bloomfield Central School District Budget — Passed Buses — Passed Library Budget — Passed



Brockport Central School District Budget — Passed — 603/379



Dansville Central School District Budget — Passed — 348/162 Buses and Vehicles — Passed — 346/163 Student Member of the Board — Passed — 361/145 Board of Education Candidates: Pamela M. Mark — Yes Jeffrey D. Englert — Yes Margaret Foster — No Nikole E. Berry — No



Dundee Central School District Budget — Passed — 143/48 Fitness Equipment — Passed — 144/46 Transportation Purchase — Passed — 157/34 Dundee Library — Passed — 145/46 Board of Education Candidates: John Antes — No Brad Cole — Yes John Frederick — Yes (Write in) John Hammond — Yes



East Irondequoit Central School District Budget — Passed — 825/372 Capital Reserve — Passed — 851/344 Board of Education Candidates: Jessica Krupa — Yes Kimberly Lasher — Yes Jeffrey Petrie — Yes Donald Markham — No Nick Ryck — No



Churchville-Chili Central School District Budget — Passed — 870/423 Bus Purchases — Passed — 854/441 Capital Reserve Fund — Passed — 891/406 Board of Education Candidates: Steve Hogan — Yes Kathleen Dillon — Yes Thomas Albano — Yes Michelle Aloi — No Kevin Johnson — No Ashley Renz — No



Gates Chili Central School District Budget — Passed — 869/403 Bus Purchases — Passed — 837/436 Security Pass Infrastructure Reserve Fund — Passed — 911/360 Technology Purchases — Passed — 963/314 Board of Education Candidates: Francis Muscato — Yes Dr. Christine Brown Richards — Yes Michael Bailey — Yes Lynn Knauf — No Cherie Stuhler — No Robert Lee — No



Geneva Central School District Budget — Passed — 858/235 Bus Acquisition — Passed — 916/172 Public Library — Passed — 789/304 Board of Education Candidates: Jessica Bailey — No Christen Davis — Yes Emily Fisher — Yes



Holley Central School District Budget — Passed — 235/130 Reserve Fund — 233/138 Buses — Passed — 232/139 Library — Passed — 274/100



Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District Budget — Passed — 1,102/396 Bus Purchase — Passed — 1,076/424 Capital Reserve Fund — Passed — 1,116/374 Board of Education Candidates: David Francis — Yes Stephanie Templeton — Yes Joel Robinson — Yes Mariann Hughes — No Jessica Kelly — No



Kendall Central School District Budget — Passed — 123/26 Transportation Fund — Passed — 130/19 Capital Reserve Fund — Passed — 129/19



Lyons Central School District Budget — Passed — 148/72 Bus Reserve Fund — Passed — 156/63



Marcus Whitman Central School District Budget — Passed — 387/71 Transportation Purchase — Passed — 396/63 Capital Reserve Fund — Passed — 393/65 Library — Passed — 392/65 Middlesex Reading Center — Passed — 385/70 Rushville Reading Center — Passed — 385/73



Marion Central School District Budget — Passed — 335/111 Bus Purchases — Passed — 368/80



Mount Morris Central School District Budget — Passed — 113/13 Mount Morris Library — Passed — 111/15



Perry Central School District Budget — Passed — 158/27 Capital Equipment Reserve Fund — Passed — 162/20 Building & Equipment Capital Reserve Fund — Passed — 158/23



Seneca Falls Central School District Budget — Passed — 427/48 General Capital Reserve Fund — Passed — 470/57 Capital Bus Reserve Fund — Passed — 462/54 Bus Purchase — Passed — 463/58 Seneca Falls Library — Passed — 407/44 School Board Candidates: Denise Lorenzetti — Yes Steve Clemenson — No Anthony Ferrara — Yes Matt Lando — Yes Linda Jones — No



Sodus Central School District Budget — Passed — 377/131 Bus Purchase — Passed — 392/123



Warsaw Central School District Budget — Passed — 200/63 Library — Passed — 219/43 Board of Education Candidates: Dean Robb — Yes Michael Youngers — No



Wayne Central School District Budget — Passed — 529/299 Bus Purchase — Passed — 595/232 Capital Reserve — Passed — 569/257 Board of Education Candidates: Resch — Yes Phillips — Yes Wall — Yes Bogdanoff — No