Requirements announced for students to receive Regents credit despite exam cancellation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York has announced the plan for all high school students scheduled to take the Regents exams that were canceled.

Students who meet one of a number of criteria will be given credit for the class and seniors will be allowed to graduate. If students were not passing the class, they will be able to take the course again over the summer.

According to the website of the State Education Department, to qualify for the exemption, students must meet one of the following eligibility requirements:

  • The student is currently enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents examination and will have earned credit in such course of study by the end of the 2019-20 school year; or
  • The student is in grade 7, is enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents examination and will have passed such course of study by the end of the 2019-20 school year; or
  • The student is currently enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents examination and has failed to earn credit by the end of the school year. Such student returns for summer instruction to make up the failed course and earn the course credit and is subsequently granted diploma credit in August 2020; or
  • The student was previously enrolled in the course of study leading to an applicable Regents examination, has achieved course credit, and has not yet passed the associated Regents examination but intended to take the test in June 2020 to achieve a passing score.

