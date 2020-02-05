RCSD’s plan to move 500 students, and the impact on community-based organizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Right now, the Rochester City School District sub-contracts with more than two dozen groups to teach the district’s youngest students.

As part of Superintendent Terry Dade’s plan to close the district’s $30 million budget gap, he says he wants to bring more students back into the RCSD family. Part of that means moving 500 students from community-based organizations back into the district to increase enrollment.

“I think some of the community has been misled,” says Ida Perez with the Ibero-American Action League, a CBO that could be affected by Dade’s plan.

Perez says under that plan, those 500 seats will be taken away from CBO’s like her own.

“And so without that funding, we won’t be able to provide for parents today,” she says. “We already have some parents saying they won’t be able to work. They’ll have to stay home.”

Perez adds there are around 27 community-based organizations caring for kids, and this could mean about six of them would close completely, the impact rippling out and affecting a large number of children and families.

“A lot of our centers offer ‘wrap-around care’. A center like ours, it’s not just the three and four years old’s, but the nine-month old, the toddler, the family…they all come there,” says Perez.

She says they provide more than the district will, and for less money. “For a CBO, we can get $9,000, for the city school district, it’s automatically $10,000.”

Perez is encouraging those in CBO’s to reach out to their board members and tell Dade to re-think the impact of this plan. “Parents are going to be forced to take their kids maybe to a school, where with the CBO’s they have a choice,” she says.

Perez has a petition you can sign to support her CBO’s stance against joining the RCSD. You can sign at Ibero-American Development, 954 Clifford Avenue.