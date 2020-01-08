RCSD’s new CFO begins tackling budget deficit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new chief financial officer for the Rochester City School District started Wednesday.

Robert Franklin was the CFO of Monroe County for seven years. He is a born and raised Rochesterian. Franklin faces big problems in his first day, with the district dealing with a multi-million dollar budget deficit.

When News 8 spoke with Franklin back in November, he said he’s looking forward to the challenge, and that he is not here to ‘slash and burn’ the school district’s budget.

“I think everyone is concerned. Whether that is rightly, wrongly, or indifferent, I’m not here to judge that. I will say I’m more than just a hatchet man,” said Franklin. “I’m not here to slash and burn the school district’s budget, I’m here to learn how accounting can work with the schools to help them take the pressure off their concerns, so they can worry about education, and let me worry about the accounting.”

Franklin is taking place of RCSD’s former CFO, Everton Sewell, who resigned in October.