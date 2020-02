ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Chamber of Commerce along with the Rochester City School District will host a job fair on Friday.

The fair is an effort to connect those who were laid off in December due to RCSD’s fiscal crisis. The job fair is also open to the general public who are looking to find more information about potential jobs.

The fair starts at 1 p.m. at the Memorial Art Gallery on University Avenue.