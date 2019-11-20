RCSD names Robert Franklin as district’s new Chief Financial Officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District has named Robert Franklin as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Franklin has roughly 20 years of experience working with Monroe County. He currently serves as Monroe County’s CFO, a position he has held since January 2013.

Franklin’s new position with the district will go into effect on Jan. 2, 2020.

The city school district held a meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the next step in searing for a new CFO.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade said his selection for the new Chief Financial Officer has his work cut out for him in the midst of the district’s $30 million spending crisis.

“Our next CFO is critical in our success moving forward,” Dade said.

Something that caused the last person in that position to resign.

“This individual has the experience and the skill set and leadership traits I’m looking for,” said Dade. “The candidate has a reputation of collaborating with a vast array of departments, and someone who is intimate with finances.”

“We were looking for someone who wasn’t going to walk in ‘green’, but really knew their stuff,” said Dade.

School board president Van White says he and his colleagues have confidence in Dade’s pick.

“He understands the urgency of the moment. We need a finance director, we need lots of folks who can bring their experience to bear the challenges of this district,” said White.

This CFO hire comes as cuts are coming in. About $30 million in programs staffing, and other services.

“I’m saying without reservation, that we have some tough decisions to make moving forward. Staffing reductions in my current plan will occur by January 1.”

Dade said the new CFO will play a critical role in navigating the fiscal road ahead.

“I have no doubt that we will continue to move forward as an RCSD family and these challenges will only make us stronger,” Dade said.

They will also be talking about hiring a deputy superintendent soon. Last Friday, two RCSD deputy superintendents were let go as part of district’s “restructuring process.”