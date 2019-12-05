RCSD teachers rally against proposed layoffs ahead of board meeting vote

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District teachers aren’t happy about proposed layoffs in the district, and that’s why they are gathering in a show of force Thursday.

The rally is being held in advance of a board meeting where a vote will take place on a plan that would cut more than 150 teachers, plus more district employees.

The layoff proposal was put in place to help balance a budget with a $30 million shortfall.

Teachers lining up to protest proposed RCSD staffing cuts before board meeting at 6pm pic.twitter.com/GHOoYHiGAc — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) December 5, 2019

RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade has said he will not wait until next year to find out if the district has again overspent by millions of dollars.

Dade himself was only a few months into the job when this situation first became public. The district’s Chief Financial Officer recently resigned, was replaced by the current Monroe County CFO, and two deputy superintendent positions was consolidated into one.

Still, there’s a long way to go to close the budget gap, and teachers remain concerned.

The teacher’s union says that plan calls for a lot layoffs — 152 teachers, 32 non-teaching employees, 22 paraprofessionals and 12 administrators to be exact.

Adam Urbanski, the Rochester Teacher’s Association president, says these cuts will make class sizes larger, eliminate programs, and hurt relationships at the midway point of the school year. Urbanski has been vocal about waiting until the end of the school year to make these cuts, saying it would be a smoother transition.

Tonight’s rally is at 4:30 p.m. followed by the board meeting at 6 p.m.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.