RCSD teachers prepare for rally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Teachers in the Rochester City School District are getting ready to rally against potential job cuts.

They gathered on Tuesday night at the Rochester Teachers Association, to make protest signs.

“The reality is when you take five, six, seven teachers in special ed, in ESL, in math, in science — out of a building and lay them off, those students are still there,” Teacher and Chair of RTA Action Committee Michael Tobin said.

The teachers are planning to rally outside a school board meeting Thursday. At issue — a proposal that would cut 168 teaching positions in the district.

It’s part of a plan the district could adopt after overspending about $30 million.

“Do they end up in a class that’s now doubled? Do they move themselves to a new school to accommodate placement? Those are all challenging decision. Those are the type of things that when these cuts happen, those are going to be where the real pain is felt.”

Superintendent Terry Dade has promised to limit staff reductions to 5% — but the Teachers Association says that’s still too high.