ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Teachers with the Rochester City School District and their association are speaking out on the separation agreement between the school board and superintendent.

If this is not settled before the start of the school year, some worry it will make the district overlook what challenges it faces that could affect education.

The first day of school for the school district is less than seven weeks away. Within that timeframe, teachers and leaders with the RTA urge the district to settle this separation agreement so they can focus on addressing staffing shortages and other issues they think are holding RCSD back.

Neither Superintendent Dr. Leslie Myers-Small nor the school board specified when this separation plan will be complete. However, RTA leaders and teachers worry that if this doesn’t get solved soon, the district will struggle to attract new teachers.

“It’s definitely been a revolving door over the last several years,” Tanesha James-Mundy, a teacher at Franklin Upper School, said. “It just makes us look unstable and like we cannot accept new leadership.”

“182 Teachers are leaving in droves and they’re not leaving the profession,” RTA President Urbanski warned. “They’re going to suburban districts where there is effective leadership.”

A spokesperson for RCSD said Superintendent Myers-Small would not comment on this announcement. According to Adam Urbanski, the latest evaluation from the Board of Education on her work performance is coming out, which could be driving this decision.

“The district received tons of extra money from the federal and state government for Covid relief,” President Urbanski said. “And despite the fact, they got more than $300 million more. That money was not directed to our children in the classroom.”

Veteran Teachers like Jason Valenti believe a smooth transition of leadership is possible and doesn’t have to impact the students if teachers are taken care of and feel respected. When new leadership comes in, they need to talk with teachers to create a solid vision for the district.

“One of my hopes with a new superintendent is that they don’t come in and the first year try to change any of the teaching programs drastically,” Valenti said. “And if they do decide that down the road please poll the educators to see what is working and what isn’t.”

According to RTA President Adam Urbanski, RCSD has gone through eight superintendents in the last 12 years. Teachers like Mrs. James Mundy wish Dr. Leisle Myers-Small was given more chances since she had to work through challenges brought on by the pandemic and budget deficits.

In a message sent out to RCSD Staff, Board of Education President Cynthia Elliott assured the district a seamless transition is a top priority. And more information will be released as it becomes available.