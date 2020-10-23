RCSD survey shows families and staff want to continue remote learning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Board of Education released the results of a survey on remote learning showing while most parents and staff want to continue with remote learning, students are eager to get back in the classroom.

The results were discussed during Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.

More than 1200 students and 2500 families responded to the survey on remote learning.

In regards to physically returning to school buildings, most families agreed or strongly agreed that students should not return to the classroom.

Students, on the other hand, were split with; about 52% wanting to return to the building, while around 47% agreed or strongly agree students should not return buildings.

The superintendent also discussed the concerns with going back to school using a hybrid model.

“Masks hand sanitizer PPE, and so that is the number one concern but you can also see with staff 61% indicated schedules around screen time and asynchrony learning,” said RCSD superintendent Lesli Myers-Small.

Despite concerns with remote learning, the survey showed a majority of staff surveyed believed classes should remain fully remote after the first 10 weeks of school.

The Principal at East High School says there are some positives, as more parents are attending parent teacher conferences.

“We’re seeing attendance for some groups of kid really increase due to covid and what happens with daily attendance and choric absenteeism,” said Shaun Nelms, East High Superintendent. “So we continue to document lessons learn through this virtual learning experience.”

According to the survey, overall the majority of parents, staff, and students believe remote learning is going well.

There is still no final decision on what to do after the 10 weeks of remote learning, superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said her next step will be to have additional conversations with focus groups and union members.