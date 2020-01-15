RCSD supporters return from lobbying in Albany

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fired up group of students, teachers and school administrators traveled to the state capital on Tuesday to urge state lawmakers to approve more money for the city school district.

The goal is to get Rochester schools out of a financial hole. This month, nearly 100 teachers were laid off in part because of a crises brought on by overspending.

But advocates say there’s a greater structural deficit that cannot be fixed without a greater share of that state funding.

“We got our message out to multiple legislators. We made improvement, we’re still not there yet, we just have to keep fighting,” Sixth Grade Student at East Lower School Maya Adams said.

Under current state aid formulas, city school advocates said the district is owed more than $86 million in education aid.

Rochester City School Superintendent Terry Dade also traveled to Albany to lobby lawmakers, but did not attend the rally with students and teachers.