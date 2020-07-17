RCSD Superintendent: District is going ‘line by line’ on reopening guidelines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small says her team has been working round the clock, dissecting the new 145-page guidance from Albany on reopening.

“And we literally went line by line by line,” said Myers-Small.

MORE | New York state releases 145 pages of guidance on reopening schools to help districts develop plans

So far, she says they’re in a good place thanks to weeks of advanced preparations.

“This has been an incredibly complex, constantly evolving situation,” Myers-Small said.

The superintendent says she and her team have been focused on how to safely re-open schools for months, but what might schools look like come September? Myers-Small says social distancing using larger spaces for learning will be key.

“(Utilizing the) cafeteria, the library, the gymnasium,” she said.

Surveys from parents and families have been a big help in figuring out a path forward. But opinion from parents on a full re-open is still split.

“We also know that some parents aren’t going to want to send their children to school, they feel it isn’t safe at this point,” she says.

Right now, it’s about finding a balance so learning can take place for all either on the web, or in-person.

Myers-Small says they’re still looking at improving the virtual experience, and figuring out a way possibly do a combination of in-house and online learning.

“We know there’s nothing, hands-down, that beats having a student in the classroom with children,” Myers-Small said. “So, I can say there’s never really enough time, but I can say this is our focus in the Rochester City School District.”

Myers-Small says while they’re doing all they can to ensure a physical re-opening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be making the final determination on that between August 1st and 7th.

Districts across the state are due to have their reopening plans into Albany by July 31.