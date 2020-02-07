RCSD Superintendent Dade to give budget updates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Schools are closed for the Rochester City School District Friday due to the ice and snow, but that doesn’t mean Superintendent Terry Dade has the day off.

Dade is holding a press conference at 12 p.m. to give a public update on the state of the district’s budget crisis.

Earlier this week, Dade traveled to Albany to lobby for $35 million before the school year is out.

“We would literally have to shut down schools before the end of the year, we wouldn’t make payroll to pay any of our employees the last month of school — so we would really be in dire straights if we had to find an additional $35 million this close to an end of a school year,” Dade said upon his return from Albany.

Dade said the trip to Albany went as well as it could have at this point and he’s still waiting for the big “yes” from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office for those additional funds.

On Thursday, Assemblyman David Gantt said he would support RCSD’s request for state funding if, and only if, the district appoints a fiscal and academic monitor.

The district had a $30 million shortfall last year, and they’re trying to get ahead of what could be another mess come summer time.

In Gantt’s statement, he called on the members of the Rochester Assemble and Senate delegations to support school governance legislation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.