RCSD sues City of Rochester over referendum question

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a hearing in Monroe County Supreme Court on Thursday where the Rochester City School District is suing the City of Rochester.

The city wants a question on the November ballot asking voters if they approve of a state takeover.

RCSD wants the referendum removed from the ballot or kept from being put on the ballot, depending on what the board of elections has already done.

RCSD’s attorney said a public vote will simply be an opinion poll, while the City’s lawyer said that the referendum question is required.

The city’s attorney says the city charter establishes elected offices, like the school board, which allows for board member salaries.

He said the city wants to get rid of those seats, and remove salaries for five years.

A decision is hoped to be made by tomorrow, as RCSD voiced that they want to get this figured out before the upcoming school year.