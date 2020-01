A group of Rochester City School students announced on Facebook that they will hold a State of the Students next week in response to Cuomo’s address.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of Rochester City School students announced on Facebook that they will hold a State of the Students next week in response to Cuomo’s address.

The address will be held at 131 West Broad St. at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13.

MORE: 2020 State of the State: What we know about Gov. Cuomo’s proposals so far