ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students of the Rochester City School District are preparing to compete in the Regional FIRST LEGO League Tournament.

According to RCSD, the fourth-grade team will be heading to Buffalo to compete in the regional tournament in February whereas the fifth-grade team will be competing in Irondequoit.

The LEGO Tournament involves kids building and programming robots to complete as many objectives as possible within a limited timeframe.

According to tournament organizers, the program helps kids build skills such as problem-solving, time management, working under pressure, and teamwork.

“Everything matters when they get out of high school and they have to work as teams in organizations and so early as fourth grade, they work together to learn how each other think and work on projects together, so that’s pretty much what it’s all about,” said LEGO coach Tonya Homer of School No. 17.