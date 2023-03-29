ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District students made a special visit to the Strong Museum of Play Wednesday.

The Strong hosted its first “Get in the Game” event, which is part of an initiative with Take-Two Interactive.

The goal is to take kids’ interest in video games to the next level and envision careers for themselves in video game development.

Leaders in the gaming industry were also there as keynote speakers.

Vice President for Institutional Advancement Lisa Feinstein with the Strong Museum shared with News 8 why the program is so important.

“The whole program was designed to get successful people in front of these kids who have similar backgrounds, so that people who are underrepresented not only in the video game industry but also as players have that confidence and can find that hero or that mentor who can inspire them and guide them to achieve more.”

Feinstein also says the Strong Museum has one of the world’s largest collections of video games and video game artifacts.