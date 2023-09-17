ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School Young Artists of Color had a “once in a lifetime” opportunity Saturday.

The students invited award-winning sculptor and potter Doctor Sharif Bey to Rochester for an art demonstration and artist talk class.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Dr. Bey started his art journey at the age of 15 after attending his own visiting artist class.

Now, his work is showcased in collections all over the U.S. — including the Smithsonian. He shares what it means to share his craft with others.

“I like to talk to people about what I do,” Dr. Bey said. “And most importantly to kind of dispel what the arts really are and what it means to be an artist. And to talk about my life experience and the education and the work and commitment that goes into it. And to impart in people that it’s not magic. It’s work. And it’s research. And it’s vision.”

The event was part of the Flower City Arts Center’s expanding the field program. For more information on upcoming events, click here.