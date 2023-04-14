ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students and staff at school number 17 celebrating the completion of their ‘March Madness’ reading competition Friday.

The entire Rochester City School District took part and students at the school were surprised with a copy of the winning book ‘Pete the Cat.”

A teacher at the school shared with News 8 the importance of encouraging young students to read and enjoy it.

“It’s the most important thing we can do for first graders, to develop that love of books when they’re young,” Teacher Vicki Marseglia said. “I’m over the moon for them because they are going to be so excited to have that book and share it with their family and friends and flip through it themselves and know that it’s their book.”

The book also has a Netflix TV show, so staff there hope the students are extra encouraged to read the book to see where the story originated.