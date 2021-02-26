RCSD School No. 29 to reopen Monday after COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District announced Friday that COVID-19 contact tracing has been completed at School No. 29. The school will reopen on Monday.

This comes after eight employees tested positive for COVID-19. One of those employees died.

Through contact tracing, the Monroe County Department of Public Health determined in-school transmission may have occurred during an incident that did not involve children. The district said three staff members tested positive in connection to that event.

The RCSD also said contact tracing determined five other employees who tested positive were not exposed at the school.

In a press release sent out Friday, the district said Monroe County said there is no increased risk for students and staff returning to the building.