RCSD says it will remain in a hybrid learning model for the remainder of the school year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of Superintendent Leslie Myers-Small’s regular “Superintendent’s Brief,” she announced that the Rochester City School District will remain in a hybrid model for the remainder of the school year.

“While we would love to bring everyone back this school year, we have determined it is best to remain in our current hybrid model and have begun planning for the next school year,” Myers-Small said in the newsletter.

In the same newsletter, she called the CDCs’ new three foot distancing rule “very exciting,” and said that it indicated the community is working hard to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

She also indicated the difficulty of the task, and said that some of the guidance may shift and change.

But to help for the start of next year, Myers-Small has convened a “reopening team” to help plan for the start of school in September.

“This team will be conducting forums with parents, students, teachers, and administrators to gather feedback,” she said.