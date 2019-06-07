RCSD Revised Education Department Report

The Rochester City School District released their revised action plan Thursday after the State Education Department said the initial plan was “incomplete” and “failed to include a clear vision for improvement.”

The new submissions to the action plan include a statement of the district’s overarching vision for improving student achievement and an explanation of how the district will report to the public on progress.

The district also included a list of steps to address the conclusions and recommendations made in a joint report on the investigation into the death of Trevyan Rowe, who died by suicide in March 2018.

Jamie Aquino’s last day as RCSDs Distinguished Educator is June 7.

