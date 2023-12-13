ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Rochester City School District moves forward with its vision for the future, the Board of Education reached agreements with four of its unions.

Board members approved the agreements as part of Invest into Tomorrow, a vision for RCSD aimed at preparing middle school students for high school — academically, physically, and emotionally through fitness, programs, and nurturing spaces.

Starting next school year, RCSD will implement a new grade structure and move new leadership and staffing to new buildings.

With these in mind, in order to recruit and retain staff, RCSD said that one-time incentives will be offered at all four bargaining units — granted staff members work the entirety of the 2024-25 school year. Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso stresses that the district is grateful for its workforce.

“Academic excellence is at the forefront of every decision we make, and it is essential that we have highly qualified certified staff in place for the beginning of the upcoming school year,” said Dr. Peluso. “Our partnership with our collective bargaining units is strong and I appreciate their efforts as we continue to collaboratively advance our shared goals.”

A full breakdown of the financial incentives for the bargaining units can be found below: