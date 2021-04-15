RCSD offering full remote option for next school year, details return to school plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is giving the option of a full remote instruction model for next school year, according to district officials Thursday morning.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said the school will return to five days a week for in-person learning, with the 3 feet of social distancing restrictions on September 8.

“We will offer a 100% remote learning option to accommodate families who do not feel comfortable sending their children back to school in person,” the letter reads.

The letter asks to hear from parents by May 7, or each student will be automatically enrolled in in-person classes.



Dear Rochester City School District Students and Families,

We have begun planning for the 2021-2022 school year, and the focus of that work is to return more students in person this September. Last week, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) issued new guidance decreasing the social distancing requirements in classrooms from six to three feet, so we are moving forward with plans that will allow more students to return in person next school year. If New York State removes all restrictions, students will attend school in person as they did before COVID closures.

Beginning September 8, 2021, the Rochester City School District will return to school five days a week for in-person learning following the three feet of social distancing restrictions. All students in grades Pre-K – 12 will receive direct instruction from their teachers five days a week, as Wednesdays will no longer be asynchronous. We will offer a 100% remote learning option to accommodate families who do not feel comfortable sending their children back to school in person.

If we do not hear from you by May 7, your children will automatically be enrolled as in-person students.

While the first day of school seems far away, I want to inform you of these plans now, as this information is essential for the District to build student schedules, prepare our school buildings, coordinate transportation, and plan for two groups of teaching staff – one dedicated to teaching in-person students and the other to teaching remote students.

Students are our first priority, and they drive every decision we make. Please understand that while I am steadfast in my desire to have students back in school, new information and guidelines from New York State can change, which will require us to shift course and make modifications.

I will keep you updated on our plans as we move forward. I appreciate your continued patience and flexibility, as we work to plan for a successful 2021-2022 school year. Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Dr. Lesli C. Myers-Small

Superintendent of Schools