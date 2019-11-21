RCSD names new deputy superintendent

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District superintendent Terry Dade has named his new deputy superintendent.

Effective January 21, 2020 Lynda Quick will become a new administrator for the district. In her deputy superintendent role, she will oversee all aspects of teaching and learning, administration, and operations for the district, according to RCSD officials.

Quick’s position is a consolidation effort — last week RCSD announced that two deputy superintendents would be let go as part of district’s “restructuring process” as the district works to fix its $30 million budget shortfall.

According to RCSD officials, Quick currently serves as the Superintendent of Skaneateles Central School District. Prior to her current role as Superintendent in Skaneateles, Ms. Quick served as the District Superintendent of the Cattaraugus-Allegany-Erie-Wyoming BOCES in Olean, New York, for 5 years. Her tenure in the Cattaraugus-Allegany-Erie-Wyoming BOCES actually spanned 24 years and she also served as Assistant Superintendent, attorney and Senior Labor Relations Specialist prior to being promoted to the District Superintendent role.

It’s another big change in RCSD administration. The district’s new Chief Financial Officer was just announced Wednesday morning.