RCSD layoffs on hold? District leaders to meet with teachers union today

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade met with leaders from the Rochester Teachers Association this week with a plan that could reduce or eliminate proposed mid-year layoffs.

The district’s decision to cut more than 150 teachers, and other paraprofessionals, non-teaching employees, and administrators, was met with teacher and student protests this week.

"Give us our teachers, keep your Chromebooks."



RCSD students from several city schools protested the teacher layoffs this morning. The proposed job cuts are still subjected to a school board vote in 10 days. #ROC pic.twitter.com/jxJi2Oq8Mq — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) December 9, 2019

The district is trying to make up for a $30 million budget shortfall caused by overspending. That financial gap was discovered in an end-of-year audit of the 18-19 budget, but a review of the 19-20 budget revealed the potential to double the deficit if nothing was done to correct the finances.

The RCSD school board would still need to formally approve the measure with a vote scheduled for December 19, but teachers were already given notice if they would be let go.

Dade is set to meet with RTA leadership Friday to further discuss the plan.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.