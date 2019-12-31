RCSD teacher job cuts reduced from 109 to 97

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The teacher layoffs within the Rochester City School District have been reduced from 109 to 97, which was previously announced this year.

Rochester Teacher’s Union President Adam Urbankski confirmed on Tuesday that several jobs that were in danger of being lost, have now been restored.

In a statement, the Rochester City School District claims only four teachers were recalled. This district cites retirements and resignations submitted to the district last week as the reason these positions were now available. All teachers were notified of their new appointments as of Monday, December, 30.

The RCSD school board voted to move forward with cuts with five votes for it and two against.

